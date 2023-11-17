fbpx
    Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested After Stealing Sh54,000 from M-Pesa Shop in Ruiru

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    robbery m-pesa shop ruiru
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    An armed robbery suspect has been arrested after attempting to rob an M-Pesa shop in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

    According to a police report, the incident happened at 10:30 am Friday when the suspect stormed Quick Call Solutions shop that is located near a bank.

    The suspect is said to have fired several gunshots before attempting to flee the scene of the incident.

    But before he could get away, bystanders and police officers accosted him.

    Police recovered a Glock pistol loaded with 14 rounds and Sh54,000 stolen from the shop.

    more to follow

