Arrest Warrant Issued After Suspect in Sh11 Million Game Trophy Case Skips Court

A Nairobi court issued an arrest warrant for Alfred Mbugua Gicheha for absconding court sessions for 14 months.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is calling upon members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of Gicheha.

The suspect, whose Warrant of Arrest has since been issued by the JKIA Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court, is wanted for absconding court hearings from December, 2023.

Gicheha who has since gone underground had been arrested on May 24, 2023, in Sipili area of Laikipia West sub-county, when detectives drawn from DCI Headquarters Serious Crime Unit intercepted a motor vehicle make Nissan Vannette driven by the suspect.

On searching the vehicle, 23 pieces of game trophies weighing approximately 110.5 kilograms with a street value of Sh11,050,000 were recovered.

He was thereafter charged before JKIA’s SPM on May 27, 2023 for the offence of dealing in endangered wildlife trophies and was subsequently released on a Sh3 million bond.

All the witnesses testified and the accused was placed on his defence.

However, since December 2023, he has neglectfully absconded court hearings, prompting the presiding Magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest against him.

“Do you know his whereabouts?

Do you have any information that might assist in his speedy arrest? #FichuaKwaDCI Call our toll free hotline 0800 722 203 any time to report anonymously, or report to any police station near you,” the DCI said.