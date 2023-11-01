Ghana Football Star Asamoah Gyan Told to Give Ex-wife Two Homes

A High Court in Ghana has ordered former Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan to give his ex-wife Gifty Gyan a house in the UK, a four-bedroom house in the capital, Accra, a petrol station and two cars as compensation following their divorce.

The court on Tuesday also ruled that the ex-Black Stars captain was the biological father of their three children and ordered him to pay 25,000 Ghanaian cedis ($2,100; £1,730) per month for their upkeep.

The legal battle has dragged on for about three years after the former footballer accused Gifty Gyan of infidelity, and that he may not be the biological father of their three children.

A DNA test disproved his claims.

Although the couple had already split up, the court formally annulled their marriage following a petition filled by Asamoah Gyan.

The court ruled that Ms Gyan had made a non-cash contribution to the purchase of the properties because she was the only one caring for their children while her partner had focused on football.

Before formally tying the knot in 2013, the couple had two children.

He is his country’s all-time record goalscorer, and Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup finals.

The 37-year-old scored 51 goals for Ghana, six of those at a World Cup, where he played in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

By BBC