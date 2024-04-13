Asher Angel Siblings: All About Avi and London

Asher Angel is an American actor born on September 6, 2002, in Phoenix, Arizona.

He began his career as a child actor in the 2008 film Jolene and gained recognition for his role as Jonah Beck in the 2017 Disney Channel series Andi Mack.

Asher is known for his work in the DC Extended Universe films Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where he portrayed Billy Batson.

In addition to acting, he sings and plays the guitar, and he has released several singles, including One Thought Away and Flip the Switch.

Siblings

Asher has two younger siblings, a brother named Avi and a sister named London.

Avi is also an actor and musician.

He has appeared in several commercials and TV shows, including the Disney Channel series Andi Mack, where he played the role of Young Jonah Beck.

London is also involved in the entertainment industry having appeared in several commercials and has a passion for singing and dancing.

Asher is close to his siblings and often shares pictures and videos of them on his social media accounts.

He has mentioned in interviews that his siblings are his biggest supporters and that he enjoys spending time with them.

Also Read: Blake Shelton Siblings: All About Richie and Endy Intrieri

Career

Asher began his acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and print ads.

His first major acting role was in the 2016 drama film David and Goliath.

Asher gained widespread recognition for his role as Jonah Beck in the Disney Channel series, Andi Mack.

He also played Billy Batson in the superhero film, Shazam! and its sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In addition to acting, Asher is also a talented singer and songwriter.

He has released several singles, including One Thought Away featuring Wiz Khalifa, which has amassed over 12 million streams to date.

Asher’s music is known for its positive messages, with songs like, Flip The Switch, emphasizing the importance of being kind and staying true to oneself.

Parents

Asher was born to Jody and Coco Angel.

His paternal grandparents are Dennis Angel and Pamela Doshay, and his maternal grandparents are Dennis Yares and Juliet Newbury.

Music style

Asher’s music style is characterized by energetic, soulful melodies that seamlessly blend pop and rock elements.

His music is inspired by his personal experiences and reflects his positive and optimistic personality.

He has released several singles, including One Thought Away featuring Wiz Khalifa, which has received widespread acclaim for its catchy melody and uplifting message.

Asher’s music is known for its ability to connect with listeners and inspire them to embrace their individuality and stay true to themselves.

He is also a talented singer and songwriter who not only writes and performs his own music but also embodies the spirit of a true quadruple threat.

Asher’s music reflects his passion for storytelling and his desire to create feel-good music that resonates with audiences of all ages.