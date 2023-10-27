Assailant Stabs, Injures Nurse at Kwale Dispensary

Police are investigating an incident in which a nurse was stabbed and seriously wounded at Mkanyeni dispensary, Kwale County.

Mystery surrounds the attack and police say they are investigating it.

The victim was a nurse at the facility and he suffered serious injuries in the chest and stomach.

He was identified as Nelson Chindoro Kwaka and had been attacked by unknown person while at the facility. Police who arrived at the scene said they found him with protruding intestines and the assailant missing.

The victim was rushed to Kinango Sub county hospital for treatment as investigations into the October 25 incident go on.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said adding the victim was in a serious condition in hospital.

And a four-year-old girl drowned in a water tank in a village in Taita Taveta.

The girl was with other children at the Praise Centre in Chechewa village when she slipped into the uncovered tank.

She was removed and was rushed to Taveta Sub county hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Locals said failure to cover the tank was the cause of the death.

Police are investigating the incident.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...