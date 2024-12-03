At Least 12 People Killed, 3,970 Households Displaced by Floods, PS Omollo Says 

At least 12 people have been killed in separate incidents by floods in the country.

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo Tuesday assessed flood affected regions in Busia and Kisumu counties to evaluate the extent of damage, oversee the distribution of relief supplies, and engage with displaced families.

This was as the government intensified its disaster response efforts.

Nationwide, he said, the floods have displaced over 3,970 households, disrupted transport and agriculture, and caused 12 fatalities, with one person still missing.

In Bunyala Sub-County, Dr. Omollo visited Lunyofu Primary School, which currently shelters 500 displaced households. He supervised the distribution of food and non-food items, including rice, beans, blankets, and medical kits, underscoring the government’s commitment to the safety and recovery of affected families.

Acknowledging that over 3,000 households in Busia have been impacted by the floods, the PS emphasized the need for sustainable resettlement in secure areas. He also announced plans for infrastructure development, including the extension of a dykes and the construction of an upstream dam which is 4-5 Kilometres to regulate water flow and support irrigation and household use.

“While the rains are expected to subside soon, we must remain vigilant and adhere to government safety directives. This includes avoiding hazardous zones including dams, roads and bridges deemed unsafe and following evacuation notices,” said Dr. Omollo.

In Kisumu County, the PS visited the Ogenya Displaced Persons Camp, housing 1,973 households.

He inspected health surveillance measures coordinated with the Ministry of Health to prevent potential outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases.

Dr. Omollo also discussed long-term strategies with local leaders, including improved early warning systems, enhanced drainage infrastructure, and community education on flood risk management.

Highlighting the broader implications of climate change, Dr. Omollo urged residents of Ogenya to participate in the Chief’s Climate Action Day, held every first Friday of the month, and embrace tree planting initiatives.

“Tree planting is vital for securing our environment, mitigating climate change effects, and addressing food security challenges,” he said, calling for unity in embracing development projects.

The PS commended the multi-agency response team, including the National Disaster Operations Center and the Kenya Red Cross, for their swift and effective interventions.

Addressing other critical issues, the PS assured fishermen in affected areas that concerns about recent arrests are being addressed and that officers will be better equipped to manage such cases moving forward.

He also highlighted the importance of the Taifa Care universal health program, urging residents to register and benefit from affordable healthcare, regardless of their ability to contribute.

Dr. Omollo further encouraged communities to remain vigilant during the school holidays, urging parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring children’s safety, especially in flood-prone areas.

The PS was accompanied by Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala, Kisumu Women Representative Ruth Odinga, Muhoroni MP Onyango K’Oyoo and Busia County Commissioner Mwachaunga Chaunga.