At Least Seven Killed in Accident Along Bomet-Narok Road 

At least seven people died and 20 others were critically injured in two separate tragic road accidents along the Bomet-Narok highway Saturday.

In the first accident, according to police, it involved a Nissan matatu and a secondary school bus, happened Saturday December 14 at 6 pm at Olonin Bridge.

In a separate earlier incident, a woman died on Saturday morning while three other individuals sustained minor injuries after a Toyota vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus at Tegero area on the Narok-Bomet Road.

Police said that the 4am accident occurred after the driver of the Toyota Ist, en route to Narok, lost control of the vehicle, veering off its lane and colliding with an Easy Coach bus that was headed in the opposite direction.

In the Saturday evening accident, police said the matatu was heading towards Narok direction when it collided head-on with the bus from the opposite direction.

According to police, the accident occurred when the bus attempted an unsafe overtaking maneuver on vehicles ahead of it.

As a result of the impact, three people who were in the matatu died on the spot.

The injured were evacuated to Ololulung’a sub-county hospital where two women and a girl- succumbed to injuries.

The deceased were taken to the mortuary pending identification and post-mortem.

The two vehicles were towed to Narok South sub-county police headquarters awaiting inspection.

The driver of the bus, police say, escaped the scene and is now being sought for questioning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that he overtook other vehicles recklessly hence the accident.

The incident happened just hours after another one at Tegero area along the same route which claimed the life of a woman as three others escaped with minor injuries.

It involved a Toyota vehicle heading towards Narok and an Easy coach bus from the opposite direction.

A week ago, the government released a report which showed an increase in the number of road accidents in the country.

This, as it called on all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders and passengers to comply with traffic regulations and rules by avoiding operating unroadworthy motor vehicles, especially this festive season.

The National Police Service (NPS) has said it will be deploying additional traffic officers to highways and urban roads to manage the expected surge in vehicular movement across the country.