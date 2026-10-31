At least six people killed in grisly road accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

At least six people, including a matatu driver, were killed in a grisly road accident involving three vehicles along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway in Koriomat area, Uasin Gishu County.

Police said the accident occurred at around midnight on Saturday, October 31, 2026, involving a Mercedes-Benz Actros truck, a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to North Rift Sacco and a Toyota Succeed.

Police sand the truck was travelling from Nakuru towards Eldoret when its driver reportedly swerved to the right while attempting to avoid another vehicle ahead of him.

The truck subsequently rammed into a Toyota Succeed before crashing into the North Rift Sacco matatu, which was carrying 10 passengers.

The impact sent the matatu and the Toyota Succeed into a ditch on the right side of the highway.

Police said the matatu driver and five female passengers died on the spot.

An unspecified number of other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to different hospitals within Uasin Gishu County for treatment.

The bodies of the six victims were moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Police officers visited the scene and commenced investigations, while efforts were underway to tow the wreckage to Burnt Forest Police Station for inspection.

The identities of the other victims and the number of people injured were yet to be established as investigations continued.

On Friday night, 17 people died in separate road accidents in the country. The police said the victims included eight passengers, a driver and four riders.

The accidents also left 34 people with serious injuries, police said. They were admitted to separate hospitals.

The latest tragedy adds to growing concerns over road safety in Kenya, with speeding, reckless overtaking and drunk driving frequently cited among the major causes of fatal crashes.

Poor vehicle maintenance, including defective brakes and worn-out tyres, as well as hazardous road conditions, have also been identified as contributing factors.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has continued to promote road safety awareness and urge motorists to observe traffic regulations to reduce preventable deaths on Kenyan roads.