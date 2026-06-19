At least three shot as Nakuru Governor, Kuresoi North MP supporters clash

At least three people were shot and injured during a violent confrontation that erupted at Umoja Secondary School in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County during a women and youth empowerment event.

The victims were receiving treatment at Molo Level 4 Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds, police and local authorities said.

The victims suffered injuries to their hands and legs during the chaos that disrupted the meeting.

According to one of the victims Job Kiprono, violence allegedly broke out after Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai arrived at the event, which was being led by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and attended by several other leaders.

Kiprono, who sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand, expressed gratitude to well-wishers who came to his rescue and rushed him to Molo Level 4 Hospital for treatment.

“I thank the members of the public who helped me and ensured I received medical attention in time,” he said while receiving treatment.

The other victims, Mohamed Ali and Isaac Cheruiyot, also sustained injuries during the incident and are currently recuperating at the hospital.

At least three cars including one belonging to the MP were attacked and vandalized in the chaos.

A bus was set on fire in the chaos. Local factions used stones and twigs to attack each other in the drama.

The event later proceeded. Local leaders expressed concern over what they described as growing political intolerance in Kuresoi North, claiming that youths have increasingly been incited into confrontational politics.

They called for restraint among political leaders and urged residents to embrace peaceful engagement to prevent further violence.

This comes ahead of heightened political tensions among many players in the country.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

No arrest had been made following the clashes.