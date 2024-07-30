Aubrey Plaza Siblings: All About Natalie and Renee Plaza

Aubrey Plaza, born on June 26, 1984, in Wilmington, Delaware, is an American actress, producer, and comedian.

She gained fame for her role as April Ludgate on the NBC series Parks and Recreation.

Plaza studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and began her career in improv and sketch comedy.

Notable films include Safety Not Guaranteed, Ingrid Goes West and Emily the Criminal.

She has received multiple award nominations, including for her role in The White Lotus and was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2023.

Siblings

Aubrey has two younger sisters, Natalie and Renee Plaza.

Natalie, seven years younger, works as a financial adviser, while Renee, twelve years younger, is pursuing a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.

The sisters share a close bond and often celebrate family events together, including their father’s wedding, where they served as “groomswomen” in tuxedos.

Despite their different career paths, they maintain a supportive relationship, frequently sharing moments on social media.

Career

Plaza began her career in improv and sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City.

This experience allowed her to hone her skills and develop a unique comedic style that would later define her performances.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as April Ludgate on the NBC series Parks and Recreation, which aired from 2009 to 2015.

As a sarcastic and deadpan intern at the Parks Department of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, Plaza’s portrayal of April became a fan favorite and significantly contributed to the show’s success over its seven-season run.

Plaza’s film career began to take off with her breakthrough role in Safety Not Guaranteed in 2012.

This indie film, which received critical acclaim, showcased her ability to handle more serious and nuanced roles.

She played a quirky character who responds to a bizarre classified ad seeking a companion for time travel, earning praise for her performance.

In 2017, she starred in Ingrid Goes West, a dark comedy that highlighted her versatility as an actress.

In this film, she portrayed Ingrid, a socially awkward woman who becomes obsessed with a social media influencer.

The film was well-received, and Plaza’s performance was noted for its depth and emotional resonance.

In the realm of television, Plaza starred as Lenny Busker in the FX series Legion from 2017 to 2019.

This role showcased her range as an actress in a darker and more dramatic context, as the show was based on Marvel Comics and received critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling.

In 2022, she appeared in the second season of HBO’s anthology series The White Lotus, portraying Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband in Sicily.

Her performance was noted for its sharp wit and emotional depth, earning her significant acclaim and award nominations.

Awards and accolades

Plaza has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, recognizing her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress.

In 2023, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus, as well as a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for the same performance.

That same year, Plaza won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The White Lotus.

In 2022, she received a Gotham Independent Film Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance for her work in Emily the Criminal.

Four years earlier, in 2018, she won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature as a producer for Ingrid Goes West.

Plaza’s accolades also include a 2012 ALMA Award for Favorite Movie Actress – Comedy/Musical, as well as Imagen Awards in 2021 and 2023 for Best Actress – Feature Film for Black Bear and Best Supporting Actress – Drama (Television) for The White Lotus, respectively.