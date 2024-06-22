August Alsina Net Worth

August Alsina, an American recording artist, has a net worth of $2 million. Alsina began his music career by uploading singing videos to YouTube in 2007 and has since released several popular recordings. He gained wider recognition with his debut mixtape in 2012, followed by a series of successful releases, including his first studio album “Testimony” (2014) and “This Thing Called Life” (2015). His hit single “I Luv This Shit” featuring Trinidad James was certified Platinum.

Early Life

August Anthony Alsina Jr. was born on September 3, 1992, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Raised by his mother, Sheila, after his father and stepfather struggled with addiction, Alsina moved with his family to Houston, Texas, in 2005. His father passed away later that year. Alsina returned to New Orleans at 16, and after his older brother Melvin was murdered in 2010, he relocated to Atlanta to pursue his music career.

August Alsina Career

Alsina’s career began with an untitled mixtape of acoustic covers in October 2011. He then released his first official mixtape, “The Product,” in April 2012, followed by two more mixtapes that year. His breakthrough came in January 2013 with the single “I Luv This Shit,” leading to the release of “The Product 2” in May 2013. His first EP, “Downtown: Life Under the Gun,” came out in August 2013, featuring the Gold-certified single “Ghetto.”

In 2014, Alsina released his debut studio album “Testimony,” which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the US R&B and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts. The album included successful singles like “I Luv This Shit,” “No Love,” and “Numb.” He followed this with the 2015 album “This Thing Called Life,” which also achieved commercial success.

Alsina’s third studio album, “The Product III: State of Emergency,” was released in June 2020, peaking at #9 on the US R&B chart. He also released the EP “Forever and a Day” in 2019 and the single “Entanglements” with Rick Ross in 2020, which reached #7 on the US R&B chart. Alsina has collaborated with various artists, including DJ Khaled, Kevin Gates, Flo Rida, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross.

Personal Life

In 2018, Alsina became the legal guardian of his three nieces, Chaylin, Amaiya, and Kayden, after their mother, Chandra, died of cancer. Chandra was engaged to Alsina’s brother Melvin at the time of his murder in 2010.

Alsina made headlines in June 2020 when he claimed Will Smith gave him permission to enter a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, which Jada confirmed during an episode of her show “Red Table Talk.”

Health Issues

Alsina suffers from an autoimmune disease affecting his liver, which caused him to collapse on stage during a 2014 concert, leading to a three-day coma. He also underwent eye surgery in 2015 due to an eye disease causing blindness. In 2019, he was hospitalized after losing the ability to walk.

August Alsina Awards and Nominations

August Alsina has won multiple awards, including Best New Artist and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award at the 2014 BET Awards. He was also nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist in 2014 and 2015 and Best Collaboration for “I Luv This Shit” and “No Love (Remix)” in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Additionally, he received a Soul Train Music Award nomination for Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist in 2014.

