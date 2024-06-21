What Was Andy Griffith Net Worth?

Andy Griffith, an American actor and singer, had a net worth of $25 million at the time of his death in 2012. Adjusted for inflation, this equates to approximately $66 million in today’s dollars. Griffith is best remembered for his iconic roles in “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Matlock.” He passed away at the age of 86 in July 2012.

Early Life

Andy Samuel Griffith was born on June 1, 1926, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, to Carl Lee and Geneva Griffith. Raised in a modest household, Griffith often slept in dresser drawers during his childhood. Despite these humble beginnings, he developed a deep love for music that influenced his career in both music and acting.

Griffith attended Mount Airy High School, where he participated in the school’s drama program. He played multiple roles in “The Lost Colony,” a play by Paul Green about Roanoke Island, and eventually took on the role of Sir Walter Raleigh. After high school, he studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1949 with a degree in music. He taught high school music for three years before pursuing a career in entertainment.

Film and Television Career

Griffith’s career began as a monologist, and he gained significant attention for his role in Ira Levin’s teleplay “No Time for Sergeants,” which earned him a Tony Award nomination in 1956. He reprised this role for the film adaptation in 1958, where he collaborated with Don Knotts, marking the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

He achieved further recognition with his role in the 1957 film “A Face in the Crowd.” However, it was his role as Sheriff Andy Taylor in “The Andy Griffith Show” that cemented his place in television history. The show, which co-starred a young Ron Howard, was a major hit. Throughout the 1970s, Griffith appeared in various TV films, including “Go Ask Alice” and “Pray for the Wildcats.”

Griffith left “The Andy Griffith Show” in 1968 and started his own production company, Andy Griffith Enterprises, in 1972. Although his initial TV ventures were less successful, he made a significant comeback with the legal drama “Matlock,” where he played the titular character, Ben Matlock. The show ran from 1986 to 1995 and was a ratings success. Griffith won a People’s Choice Award in 1987 for his role on the show.

In his later years, Griffith appeared in the film “Waitress” and starred in the romantic comedy “Play the Game.”

Political Life

Griffith was involved in politics, endorsing Democratic candidates and participating in commercials supporting North Carolina Governors Mike Easley and Bev Perdue. He also supported Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign alongside Ron Howard.

Personal Life

Andy Griffith married Barbara Bray Edwards in 1949, and they adopted two children: Andy Samuel Griffith Jr. and Dixie Nann Griffith. The couple divorced in 1972. Griffith’s second marriage was to Greek actress Solica Cassuto from 1973 to 1981. He married Cindi Knight in 1983, whom he met while filming “Murder in Coweta County.”

Andy Griffith Cause of Death

Griffith passed away on July 3, 2012, from a heart attack at the age of 86. He spent his final years in Manteo, Roanoke Island, North Carolina, and was buried in his family cemetery on Roanoke Island.

Andy Griffith Net Worth

