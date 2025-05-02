Anger as Uganda president’s son says he’s holding opposition bodyguard

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s president, has confirmed the detention of an opposition leader’s bodyguard, who has been missing for five days.

Edward Sebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, was reportedly picked up on Sunday by unidentified individuals in both civilian clothes and military fatigues in the central town of Kiwango, sparking public outrage and concern about his safety.

In a series of posts on X, Gen Kainerugabai, who is also Uganda’s military chief, said Mr Sebuufu was “in my basement”, attaching the bodyguard’s photo with a clean-shaven head.

He also threatened to use violence against Mr Sebuufu.

Gen Kainerugabai’s remarks have sparked public anger with Ugandans using the hashtag #FreeEddieMutwe to demand Mr Sebuufu’s release and condemn his detention.

Gen Kainerugaba frequently makes political comments on social media, which his critics say contravene the military’s code of discipline.

He has also made a series of different threats, which he hasn’t carried out.

The 51-year-old army general has several times pulled down his X account after posting controversial comments before later returning to the micro-blogging platform.

He is seen as a possible successor to his long-serving father, Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, who has denied that he is grooming his son for the presidency.

In 2022, he made headlines for discussing an invasion of neighbouring Kenya, a comment that forced his father to step in and apologise.

He recently sparked anger with a tweet in which he threatened to behead opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Late on Thursday, he sparked another social media storm after he published a photo of Mr Sebuufu, Bobi Wine’s bodyguard, appearing half-naked and clean shaved.

Gen Kainerugaba also threatened to castrate Mr Sebuufu.

Bobi Wine said Mr Sebuufu was on Sunday “violently abducted” from Kiwango by armed men travelling in a police van, popularly known as “drone”, before he was whisked to an unknown place.

In a series of posts, Gen Kainerugaba said his soldiers had captured Mr Sebuufu “liked a grasshopper” and he was learning Runyankore, a language spoken in western Uganda, while in custody.

He said Mr Sebuufu was “looking very smart these days” after his beard was shaved by “my boy”, referring to his junior soldiers.

The general said he would only release the bodyguard if ordered to do so by his father, President Museveni.

Gen Kainerugaba did not explicitly state where Mr Sebuufu was being held, or on what legal charges.

Security forces are yet to comment on the matter but police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke on Monday told local media that he was not aware of Mr Sebuufu being held in any police station.

Opposition officials and social media users in Uganda have demanded the bodyguard be produced in court if he is in lawful custody.

Following Gen Kainerugaba’s X posts, Bobi Wine said soldiers had “raided and cordoned off” the headquarters of his National Unity Platform party (NUP).

He had earlier called for a “solidarity” rally on Friday in the capital Kampala, accusing Gen Kainerugaba of “illegally holding, torturing, and dehumanizing” his bodyguard.

“This is a non-partisan opportunity to unite. Friends of Eddie and other Ugandans of good conscience, let us come together in solidarity not just with Eddie but all political prisoners!,” Bobi Wine posted on X.

In a statement, the Uganda Law Society has called for the immediate release of Mr Sebuufu, saying his ordeal was not an isolated case but “part of a systematic campaign to silence dissent and crush the aspirations of people yearning for freedom”.

The society feared that the reported involvement of the army in the matter “underscores a dangerous nexus of military power and political oppression”.

Mr Sebuufu, who is in charge of Bobi Wine’s personal security detail, has been arrested several times and charged with various offences, including treason and illegal possession of ammunition. The opposition says his arrests and charges are politically motivated.

He has been a key target in several security crackdowns on opposition activities, especially during elections and mobilisation campaigns, local media reported.

Bobi Wine, a popular singer who has declared his intention to challenge President Museveni for the second time in the 2026 elections, has often been prevented from holding political rallies.

There are growing concerns about the targeting of opposition figures and supporters by security agencies as political mobilisation intensifies ahead of the elections.

The government has blamed the opposition for the regular clashes between civilians and the security forces, saying they hold rallies without permission.

