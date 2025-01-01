AUSSOM Takes Over Security Operations in Somalia 

A new Africa Union (AU) mission took the helm in Somalia on New Year’s Day despite uncertainty over the final list of countries contributing troops.

The head of the AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) Mohamed El Amine said the new mission will build on achievements made under the previous African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) operation “to ensure Somalia realizes long-term peace and security.”

He said in 2024, the ATMIS made significant strides by transferring Forward Operating Bases to the Somali Security Forces (SSF), in line with the Somalia Transition Plan.

“This shows that the Somali Security Forces have acquired the necessary expertise to independently take over the country’s security responsibilities.”

“We commend international partners and ATMIS Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) for their support and sacrifice on this journey to empower Somali Security Forces through initiatives focused on force generation and capacity building,” he added.

In collaboration with development partners, ATMIS initiated a range of quick-impact projects, including construction of boreholes, classrooms, police stations, and rehabilitation of health centres, to improve the lives of residents in liberated areas.

“AUSSOM has finally become operational, beginning 1st January 2025, as per UN Security Council Resolution 2767 (2024). It will build on the achievements made under ATMIS to ensure Somalia realizes long-term peace and security.”

At the African Union level, he added, they will continue our engagements under AUSSOM, guided by the AU Peace and Security Council communiqués, as well as UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Somalia will join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January 2025, following its successful election.

“This marks a momentous achievement in the country’s recent history and provides an opportunity for Somalia to contribute to global peace and security,” he said.

He added Somalia continued the path to economic revitalisation. In March 2024, the country became a full member of the East African Community (EAC), a regional trading bloc with a market size of over 170 million people.

Somalia, boasting the longest coastline in Africa at over 3,000 kilometres and rich natural resources, is strategically positioned to emerge as a key player within the economic bloc.

Elsewhere, Deputy Army Commander (DAC) Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the ATMIS from 21-22 December 2024.

The two-day visit aimed to acknowledge the troops’ contribution to peace, security, and stability in Somalia over the past decade. This period has witnessed the liberation of critical localities and the resumption of socio-economic activities.

Maj Gen Hassan commended the KDF troops for their professionalism, commitment, integrity, and discipline, qualities that have fostered positive relations with other stakeholders in the mission area.

“For over a decade, KDF has demonstrated outstanding dedication to fostering peace and stability in Somalia. The citizenry can go about their lives uninterrupted as you, alongside other stakeholders, have continually degraded the terrorist threat posed by Al Shabaab,” he said

He urged the troops to remain proactive by conducting offensive patrols, ensuring a seamless transition from ATMIS to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in January 2025.

Maj Gen Hassan reaffirmed KDF’s commitment to supporting a Somali-led peace process, emphasizing that a peaceful Somalia is critical to the stability of East Africa and the Horn of Africa regions.

The primary mandate of ATMIS has been to implement the Somali Transition Plan (STP)—a comprehensive guide developed by the Federal Government of Somalia and its partners to facilitate the transfer of security responsibilities to Somali National Security Forces (SNSF).

In contrast, AUSSOM will focus on protecting civilians and critical infrastructure under immediate threat of physical violence.

The United Nations Security Council authorized an African Union stabilisation and support mission in Somalia – known as AUSSOM – on Friday that will replace a larger AU anti-terrorism operation from January 1, 2025.

Somalia’s security has been underwritten by foreign resources since Ethiopia invaded in 2006, toppling an Islamist-led administration but galvanising an insurgency that has since killed tens of thousands of people.

The European Union and United States, the top funders of AU forces in Somalia, wanted to reduce the number of AU peacekeepers due to concerns about long-term financing and sustainability.

Negotiations about the new force had proven complicated, officials said.

The United States abstained from the U.N. Security Council vote on Friday over its funding concerns.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution.

The next phase will be on which country will contribute what number of troops to the mission.