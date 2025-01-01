Authorities Treat Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Las Vegas Hotel as Possible Act of Terror

Authorities are investigating the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as a possible act of terror. The blast occurred on New Year’s Day when the vehicle pulled into the hotel’s valet area and detonated, killing the driver and injuring seven bystanders with minor injuries.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has not yet determined the cause of the explosion. Sheriff Kevin McMahill emphasized that while the immediate area is now secure, the investigation is ongoing. “We believe everything is safe now,” he said, while cautioning the public to stay away as authorities gather evidence.

An official briefed on the probe revealed that the Cybertruck contained fireworks-style mortars. Investigators are working to determine whether the explosion was an intentional act and, if so, the motive behind it.

Until further details emerge, police are treating the incident as a potential criminal and terrorist act. Evidence collection continues at the scene, which has been the target of heightened security due to its connection to President-elect Donald Trump.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his senior team is investigating the incident. “We’ve never seen anything like this,” Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, addressed the incident in a statement, expressing gratitude to first responders. The Trump International Hotel also issued a statement, reaffirming its commitment to guest and staff safety.

The explosion has drawn widespread attention and sparked debates online, particularly given its high-profile location and ties to prominent figures like Trump and Musk. As the investigation unfolds, the incident remains a focal point for discussions about public safety and its broader implications.