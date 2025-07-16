Autopsy on Julia Wangui turns inconclusive as pathologists seek more time for analysis

Pathologists revealed the cause of death of Laikipia based Julia Njoki Wangui was inconclusive.

The cause of death was not immediately ascertained pending history, toxicology and full medical report of initial medical intervention, officials said.

The team that conducted autopsy on the body on Tuesday July 15 requested two more weeks to complete their analysis on the body of the girl, who allegedly sustained injuries while in police custody in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Lead government pathologist Peter Ndegwa said preliminary findings were inconclusive and further tests, including toxicology and histological analysis, are needed to determine the cause of death.

“We are not seeing direct injury to the head, therefore we are suspecting that the bleeding could be anything else.

There are quite some links with other organs, the liver, the pancreas, the lungs, all have some issues, so we are going to look at them in more details, and then do toxicology to complete the whole thing,” Ndegwa said.

He added the bleeding in the brain appeared non-traumatic and required further investigation to trace its source. “Within two weeks, we may be able to come back here and conclude that autopsy,” he said.

The pathologist also noted that a craniotomy had been performed to access and examine the brain, where the bleeding was identified.

A team comprising of DCI Homicide, DCI Laikipia, IPOA, IMLU, KNHRC, LSK and Pathologist Dr Dorothy Njeru, Dr Peter Ndegwa and Dr Ayub Gitaka conducted an autopsy on the deceased body.

The body was identified by the father Martin Kariuki Rienye and her brother Victor Rienya Kariuki.

During the exercise pathologist observed signs of medical intervention features, bruising was observed during external examination of the head however the same was ruled out as trauma marks as no bruising was observed internally.

A regular bone defect was observed on the skull which was mostly regular implying a surgical procedure, clot was observed on the parietal membrane but no inference could be made on the same during autopsy.

Therefore, the whole brain was extracted for analysis, owing to its fragile nature the brain was preserved in chemical formaline to allow it to firm up for two weeks before examination.

In other findings the pathologists observed anomalies on internal organs and collected samples for historogy.

No defense injuries observed but there bruising that was observed on the handles in both the upper and lower limb wrists.

DNA and toxicology sample were collected for analysis.

Following a consensus meeting, the exercise was hence rescheduled to resume on July 28 2025 to allow for analysis of samples, compilation of medical reports and firming of the preserved brain to allow examination.

The investigation team will hence foward samples for analysis, retrace the deceased movement, acquire medical records and record relevant statements.

The body will continue being preserved at Cottage Hospital Nanyuki with IMLU offering to foot bills incurred during the said period, officials said.

The family spokesperson Susan Rienye said the family was satisfied with the preliminary findings and urged relatives to remain patient until the final report, expected on July 28.

“I concur with the findings of the doctors so far. We await the conclusive findings in two weeks. And I want to tell my family and everybody, let’s wait for the results, because these people, they took long to go to school, and I don’t think they have anything to hide,” said Rienye.

Wangui was arrested during the July 7 Saba Saba protests and allegedly sustained injuries while in custody.

On Monday, a section of locals staged a protest in Likii slum in Nanyuki after police officers blocked protesters from entering Nanyuki town over the death.

The demonstrators were demanding justice for Wangui, who was arrested during Saba Saba protests and died while in custody.

The protesters blocked the main road into Nanyuki town, lighting fires and erecting barricades, demanding the arrest of the police officer who allegedly hit Njoki so that justice can be served.

The 24-year-old died in unclear circumstances while in custody after failing to pay a Sh50,000 bond.

Wangui was heading home on the fateful evening of the July 7 protests, when she was rounded up with other protesters and taken to Nanyuki Police Station where she spent the night.

She was later arraigned in Nanyuki Law Courts to answer to charges of malicious damage and was held at Nanyuki Women’s Prison remand.

She was later taken to hospital after developing complications and succumbed while receiving treatment.

The Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) said that Njoki was admitted to prison on July 8 at around 5:20pm with four other women and started complaining of dizziness, headache and stomach pains at around 7:00pm.

She was taken to the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital and her condition worsened on the morning of July 9, and she was referred for a CT scan to Cottage Hospital.

Njoki’s father said she was admitted to the hospital’s ICU at 11:00pm and underwent surgery the next morning.

She died on July 12.

Police said investigating teams are on the case.

“To date, no formal complaint has been recorded alleging any misconduct—whether by commission or omission,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said on Monday.

“Nevertheless, the relevant agencies will conduct swift, transparent, and credible investigations into the matter, and accountability will follow.”