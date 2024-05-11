Autopsy Says Dead MKU Student Had Serious Pregnancy Complication

Detectives are investigating the death of a university student in Thika Town.

Faith Musembi, 19 was found dead in her room in Pilot Estate where she stayed.

She was a first year student at the Mt Kenya University (MKU) main campus.

An autopsy conducted on her body indicated that she succumbed due to excessive bleeding.

The report indicated that she had bleeding in the uterus caused by abruptio placenta (the placenta had detached itself leading to excessive bleeding).

Placental abruption occurs when the placenta detaches from the inner wall of the womb before delivery. The condition can deprive the baby of oxygen and nutrients.

Her family which is from Machakos is however demanding justice for their daughter. This is after a caller demanded ransom from them to save her life.

Police suspect she was killed or died on Wednesday night.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her father Boniface Musembi in her rented room at Pilot Estate within Hospital Ward in Thika.

He told journalists on Friday that they received a call on Wednesday from an unknown individual demanding a ransom of Sh20,000 for the release of their daughter. The caller was using the deceased’s phone, he added.

Musembi said that his wife hurriedly sent the money for the sake of their daughter’s safety, as he left for Thika to pursue the matter.

He reported the matter at Thika Police Station, but said that the officers allegedly downplayed the matter and dismissed it as a trick-game by the deceased, her friends or her boyfriend.

Musembi went to MKU to seek help in finding the daughter, he said.

It was already past mid-night by then, which forced him to spend the night at the university.

Come Thursday morning, Musembi said he went to the house where his daughter was staying but found it locked with a padlock.

He said he knocked and called out her name severally but there was no response.

He inquired from the neighbors on whereabouts of her daughter in vain.

He went out and asked a vegetable vendor if she had seen her and was informed she had sold the deceased vegetables the previous day.

Musembi went back to the Thika DCI office where he reported the matter, but said the officers he spoke to again downplayed the ordeal as a trick usually staged by students whenever they want to siphon money from their parents or relatives.

He was heartbroken by the actions of then officers there.

Determined to unearth the whereabouts of his daughter, Musembi went back to her residence and broke into the house on his own.

To his shock, he found his daughter’s lifeless body lying on bed.

It was then that the police rushed to the scene. They later moved the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

Police authorities in Thika and Kiambu said they are investigating the police action on the report and the murder.

The killers or killer if any is yet to be known. The motive of demanding money is yet to be established.

The woman’s mobile phone is missing.

The phone that was being used by her suspected killers was still on on Friday

An uncle to the deceased Joseph Kinaka said he texted her phone number on WhatsApp on Thursday morning and received a response demanding a ransom of Sh33,000, failure to which she be killed even after she had died.

The person with the phone even sent him Faith’s photo.

However, on examining the photo closely, he saw blood oozing from her nose, and that she had bitten her tongue, he said.

The phone’s signal was found to be operating from Nairobi town.