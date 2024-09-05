Autopsy Says Treasury Intern Chirchir Died from Head Injuries, Broken Limbs

New details have emerged over the death of procurement intern at the National Treasury Evans Kiplagat Chirchir whose lifeless body was found at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary last weekend.

An autopsy conducted on the body at Machakos Funeral Home on Thursday revealed that Chirchir died from head and back injuries, as well as broken legs.

The injuries were sustained in a hit-and-run accident at Maanzoni area on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Police said the deceased, on the evening of August 31, received a call from one of his neighbours, Bosco Omondi, at around 9pm, and immediately left to go meet him. Chirchir allegedly left his phone behind.

The deceased however did not return that night, prompting his brother, who lives with him in Athi River, to call Omondi early the next day and inquire about his whereabouts.

Bosco informed the deceased’s brother that he had parted ways with Chirchir after sharing a meal with him at Kyumbi Junction after leaving Makueni County.

Police said Chirchir was run over by a black Toyota Harrier that was identified from debris and glass fragments of its side mirror found at the accident scene.

Chirchir’s body was later taken to the Machakos Level 5 Hospital morgue, where it was initially booked as unknown by police .

The driver implicated in the accident was subsequently arrested but freed on a Sh50,000 bond.

His vehicle was also processed and released after an NTSA inspection report.

He is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks where he will be charged with dangerous driving, causing death, and failing to report an accident.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kyumvi, Machakos confirmed the arrest of the driver involved in the incident.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said Chirchir was an intern deployed to the National Treasury under the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP), Cohort 6, starting on February 1, 2024.

“He was assigned to the procurement section but, as an intern, he was not actively involved in any tendering or procurement decision-making processes,” he said.

His disappearance occurred on the evening of Saturday, August 31, 2024, in the Kyumvi area, Machakos Junction, while returning from a private function in Makueni.

Since it was a weekend, Chirchir was not on official duty at the time of the incident, Kiptoo added. .

On Monday, September 2, 2024, the National Treasury was informed of his disappearance and subsequent death.

His body was found at Machakos Level Five Hospital, where he had been registered on the night of August 31 as a victim of a road traffic accident.

“It is important to emphasize that Mr. Chirchir’s passing was in no way related to his professional duties or any activities at the National Treasury.”

“He was not involved in any sensitive or decision-making capacities within the department, and the incident that led to his death occurred during his private time, far from his work responsibilities,” said Kiptoo.

He urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified and speculative information that could cause further distress to the family and harm the reputation of the National Treasury.

“We also call for patience as investigative agencies conduct their independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Chirchir’s death.”