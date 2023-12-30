Autopsy Shows Three in Del Monte Farm Saga Drowned, Bodies had Injuries

Three of the four men who were reportedly beaten by Del Monte farm guards in Murang’a died as a result of drowning.

The bodies were also found bearing visible injuries on their heads and necks, a postmortem conducted on Friday showed.

The bodies of the three have been identified as Mbae Mulumbi, 21, Bernard Mutua, 22, and Francis Muimi 34 while one body still lies unidentified.

A joint autopsy conducted by three pathologists at Thika’s General Kago morgue showed whose bodies were found at Thika River near Del Monte pineapple farm drowned.

The exercise also indicated that two bodies had multiple injuries on the head, neck and other parts of the body but the injuries were not enough to cause their deaths.

According to doctor Benard Midiya, a pathologist who was hired by the families of the victims, they could not conclusively tell how the physical injuries on the bodies came about but it was an important finding that will aid investigations.

“There are injuries in the head, parts of the neck and they are of various sizes and designs and they will be documented in detail in the required official format and they will assist in further investigations,” he said.

Pathologist Geoffrey Mutuma who represented Del Monte downplayed the injuries found on the bodies, saying that they were so minor and so superficial and they could not cause any death.

“Of course, the injuries were not that serious because what we look for is injuries that can be able to incapacitate somebody,” he said.

Kenya National Commission for Human Rights (KNCHR) officials were present. KNCHR official Kamanda Mucheke said preliminary investigations indicate that the four men were attacked by Del Monte security guards before they were forced into the river.

“We have spoken to some of the eyewitnesses, and the injuries we have seen today are consistent with the eyewitnesses’ accounts that these people were beaten by Del Monte guards.”

“Another fact we have established is that these people were already subdued and that they were being pushed into the river as they were beaten by the guards,” he said.

Del Monte Kenya said they will issue an official statement once they gather all the facts.

Witnesses said the four were stealing pineapples at the Del Monte farm before they were caught and attacked by the guards on December 21, 2023.

Their bodies were retrieved in Thika River on Christmas Eve.

This once again brings the controversy surrounding the farm’s security guards into the limelight.

The vast plantation which is estimated to cover at least 40 sq km, the area of Murang’a.

The farm has public roads going through it and directly employs 237 security guards.

Guards on the farm are typically armed with rungus.

Their use in security is legal and common in Kenya because of the risk of violent theft, including from young men who regularly go in organised groups to steal pineapples, but the claims suggest the guards’ use of violence has been excessive.

The scale of theft has resulted in clashes with guards, who have themselves been injured, including one reportedly losing an eye after a stone was thrown by a thief.

The claims of violence by Del Monte security guards over a number of years raise serious questions about the company’s processes and due diligence at the farm.

In 2019, five guards at the farm were charged with murdering a man who strayed in a pineapple plantation.

Paul Ndung’u, Josphat Ng’ang’a, Maranga Joel, Moses Ebongon Lokadeli and George Musyimi denied the charge before a judge.

The murder occurred on the night of April 20 and April 21, 2019 in Delmonte farm within Gatanga sub-county.

Police said Bernard Murigi was assaulted by the five to his death.