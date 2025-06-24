Avoid protected areas during protests, IG Kanja tells protesters of June 25

Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja Tuesday warned against an attempt to access unauthorized and protected places like Parliament and State House.

He said the protesters planning marches on June 25 should avoid the areas.

“Additionally, it is important to note that unauthorized persons must refrain from accessing protected areas, under the Protected Areas Act (Cap 204, Laws of Kenya),” he said.

This came as it emerged police not allow protesters near Parliament on Wednesday June 25 which will mark the first anniversary of last year’s similar protests.

Access to State House will also not be allowed to unauthorized people.

Kanja said the Constitution, under Article 37 guarantees every person the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket, and to present petitions to public authorities. Also the Public Order Act CAP 56, Sec 5, Para. 1, 2 and 3 requires that such assembled persons should cooperate, and coordinate with the police.

He added Article 37 of the Constitution and also the Penal Code CAP 63, Sec 78 and 82, clearly provides the conditions necessary for a lawful assembly.

“Any contrary conduct constitutes an unlawful, and a riotous assembly. The National Police Service shall at all times lawfully and firmly prevent any breach of peace by any group or groups of persons, acting contrary to the provisions of the law.

He assured the police of unwavering support, as they execute their mandate, as guided by the constitution.

His address came ahead of the planned protests. Many businesses will remain closed for the day.

On Tuesday, 12 embassies and High Commissions in Nairobi called on security agencies to facilitate those willing to participate in the protests.

“We remember those who lost their lives and reaffirm every Kenyan’s right to peaceful assembly and to express themselves.”

“As citizens prepare to mark this anniversary, we call on all to facilitate peaceful demonstrations and to refrain from violence,” the statement read in part.

It added the use of plain clothed officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust and was ruled unlawful by the High Court.

“We urge full compliance with this ruling.”

The statement said the embassies and High Commissions are troubled by the use of hired ‘goons’ to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings.

“Protecting the right to protest is vital to preserving civic space and a cornerstone of Kenya’s vibrant democracy. We renew our calls for swift, transparent, and independent investigations into all incidents of violence against peaceful protestors,” said the statement.

“Transparency and accountability are critical – not only for justice, but for restoring confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect their citizens.”

Those who signed the statement were representatives from German, Netherlands, Denmark, Australian High Commission, Switzerland, Norway, Canadian High Commission, USA, British High Commission, Sweden and Finland.

Many businesses will be closed in major towns during the protests.

Police have allowed the demonstrations to happen.

In Nairobi, the group plans to hand over a petition at Parliament and Office of the President.

The police have assured that both demonstrators and non-demonstrators will be protected during the protests meant to mark the one-year anniversary of the Gen Z protests on June 25, 2024.

In the historic event, youthful protesters broke through Parliament barricades and entered the complex, as lawmakers were debating the contentious Finance Bill 2024 that had sparked widespread outrage.

Hundreds of protesters broke through police barriers outside parliament in Nairobi, with police firing live rounds and injuring “many” people.

A section of Parliament that houses offices was also set on fire as protesters stormed the buildings, accompanied by heavy gunfire from police officers battling the defiant mob.