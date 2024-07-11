Avril Lavigne Siblings: Get to Know Michelle and Matthew Lavigne

Avril Lavigne is a Canadian singer-songwriter who is considered a key musician in the development of pop-punk music in the early 2000s.

She signed a two-album recording contract with Arista Records at age 16.

Lavigne’s debut album Let Go was the best-selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist, featuring hit singles like Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

She has released seven studio albums, earning eight Grammy Award nominations.

Lavigne is known for her punk-influenced pop sound and tomboy/skater-girl image, which contrasted with contemporaries like Britney Spears.

In 2014, she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, taking a break from music to recuperate. Her 2019 album Head Above Water reflected her medical struggles.

Despite persistent conspiracy theories that she died and was replaced by a lookalike, Lavigne has dismissed these rumors as “so dumb”, continuing to actively perform and release new music, including her 2022 album, Love Sux.

Siblings

Avril has two siblings including an older brother named Matthew Lavigne, who was born on February 7, 1983, and used to tease Avril when she sang as a child.

Avril also has a younger sister named Michelle Lavigne, who recently married Japanese rock star Ryota Kohama, the bassist of the band One OK Rock, in February 2017.

Avril’s parents, John Lavigne and Judy Lavigne, recognized her vocal abilities at a young age. The family moved to Napanee, Ontario when Avril was 5 years old.

Career

Lavigne began singing country music at local events as a teenager in her hometown of Napanee, Ontario.

At just 16 years old, she signed a two-album recording contract with Arista Records worth over $2 million.

Lavigne’s debut album Let Go was released in 2002 and became a major commercial success. It sold over 16 million copies worldwide and was certified 7x platinum in the US.

The album featured hit singles like Complicated, Sk8er Boi and I’m With You that established Lavigne’s distinct pop-punk sound and tomboy image.

This earned her the title of Pop-Punk Queen and helped define the pop-punk genre in the early 2000s.

Lavigne followed up her debut with the album Under My Skin in 2004, which reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 10 million copies globally.

She continued her commercial success with albums like The Best Damn Thing and Goodbye Lullaby, cementing her status as a major pop-rock artist.

In 2014, Lavigne was diagnosed with Lyme disease, taking a break from music to focus on her health. Her 2019 album Head Above Water reflected her medical struggles.

She returned to her punk-influenced pop sound with her 2022 album Love Sux, which was well-received by critics and fans.

Throughout her career, Lavigne has received 8 Grammy Award nominations, solidifying her legacy as a key figure in the development of pop-punk music.

Awards and accolades

Lavigne has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including 10 Juno Awards, including Album of the Year for Let Go in 2003 and Pop Album of the Year for Under My Skin in 2005.

She has received 8 Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Lavigne has won 6 World Music Awards, including World’s Bestselling Canadian Artist and World’s Best Pop/Rock Female Artist in 2007.

She has received 8 MTV Video Music Award nominations, 3 American Music Award nominations, and 1 Brit Award nomination.

Lavigne has won 23 MTV Europe Music Awards nominations, including Best Solo Artist and Most Addictive in 2007.

She has also won 3 Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Music Single for Sk8er Boi in 2003, as well as 7 ASCAP Awards, including Most Performed Song from a Motion Picture for I’m With You in 2004.

Lavigne has also received 1 Echo Music Prize for Most Successful International Newcomer of the Year in 2003, and holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK album chart with Let Go.

She has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2023 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Lavigne has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, with her debut album Let Go being the best-selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist.

She is considered a key figure in the development of pop-punk music.