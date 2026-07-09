Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru freed after DPP declines to approve obstruction charge

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru was Thursday released after the intended obstruction charge against him failed to proceed in court following confirmation that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had not approved any charges.

Njiru had been arrested earlier on Thursday morning over an alleged obstruction offense.

The prosecution informed him and his lawyers that no charges had been preferred against him.

Speaking after the court session, Njiru, through his lawyers Nelson Havi, Kibe Mungai and Vincent Lempaa, said the ODPP had not sanctioned the obstruction charge that police intended to bring against him.

The legal team argued that Njiru’s arrest and continued detention violated his constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms, maintaining that there was no lawful basis to hold him in custody without an approved charge.

Njiru announced that he will move to the High Court to seek redress for what he described as violations of his constitutional rights during his arrest and detention.

He said those responsible for what he termed an unlawful arrest and detention should be held accountable.

He had denied any offense from the cell.