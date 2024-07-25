Azimio Appoints Kalonzo Musyoka as New Party Leader Amid Raila Odinga’s AUC Bid

On Thursday, July 25, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition appointed Kalonzo Musyoka as its new party leader, following Raila Odinga’s decision to pursue the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni announced the decision, explaining that Raila Odinga’s campaign for the AUC chairperson had necessitated a leadership change within Azimio. Kioni expressed gratitude to Odinga for his leadership since the coalition’s formation and wished him success in his upcoming continental role.

“Kalonzo Musyoka has effectively led us during Raila’s absence, and we believe he will continue to steer the coalition forward. As Raila focuses on his AUC campaign, we trust Kalonzo to guide us,” Kioni stated.

The coalition also addressed the recent appointment of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members to President William Ruto’s cabinet, which Azimio had not endorsed. Kioni criticized Ruto’s cabinet appointments, describing them as detrimental to Kenya’s multiparty system and contrary to constitutional principles and the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) recommendations.

In solidarity with Kenyans opposing the new cabinet nominations, the Kalonzo-led Azimio team condemned what they viewed as a betrayal of the younger generation and a violation of the spirit of reform. Kioni emphasized that the coalition would not participate in the proposed government of national unity, labeling it a betrayal of the 70 Kenyans who lost their lives during recent anti-government protests.

The press conference highlighted that ODM members who accepted cabinet positions did so in their personal capacity, and notably, no ODM representatives attended the briefing nor issued any apologies.