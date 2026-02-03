Azimio Coalition names Kalonzo Party Leader in leadership shake-up

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party announced key leadership changes following a joint meeting of its top organs held on Monday, February 2, 2026, under the chairmanship of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This follows the death of former leader and ODM boss Raila Odinga.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Azimio said the joint session of the Coalition Council and the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the appointment of Wiper Party leader Dr. Kalonzo Musyoka as the coalition’s new Party Leader.

Suba Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi was named Secretary General, while former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia was appointed Executive Director.

The coalition said the decisions have been formally communicated to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) in line with legal requirements.

According to Azimio, the leadership changes were necessitated by evolving political circumstances and the need to strengthen the coalition’s internal coordination and strategic direction.

“The appointments are intended to reposition and revitalize the coalition, enhance cohesion, and improve effectiveness as Azimio advances its national agenda,” the statement read.

Former President Kenyatta, who chairs the Azimio Council, presided over the meeting, underscoring his continued influence within the opposition coalition.

Azimio reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive, principled, and forward-looking governance, saying the reconstituted leadership will play a key role in uniting the coalition and articulating its vision to Kenyans.

The changes come amid renewed efforts by Azimio to reorganize its structures as it prepares for sustained political engagement both inside and outside Parliament.