Azimio Demands Resignation of IG Koome, Bungei Over Killing of Protester

Azimio la Umoja wants Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei to resign over the killing of an anti-finance bill protester.

Rex Kanyike Masai was fatally shot on Thursday evening along Moi Avenue.

The opposition coalition on Friday demanded that the two officers tender their resignations for failing to protect peaceful demonstrators.

“As Azimio and on behalf of the people, we demand that Inspector General Japhet Koome and Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bunge immediately tender their resignations for failing to protect the peaceful demonstrators,” Azimio said.

Azimio stated that both individuals must be held accountable and found individually responsible for the shooting of Masai.

“Rex braved the cold front to hold up a placard and join in a protest song against the Kenya Kwanza regime. Rex, like all his comrades, was peaceful, unarmed and non-violent. But he was senselessly gunned down by a bullet,” Azimio added.

Azimio remarked that Masai’s death serves as a reminder of the dark days when many opposition supporters lost their lives to police officers while ‘exercising their constitutional rights’.

“Our Coalition is extremely disturbed by Rex’s fatal shooting. We have far too many memories of the tragedies, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the community that has suffered such a terrible loss,” the opposition said.

The opposition stated that the shooting highlights a significant problem with security officers, as such tragic events are not isolated incidents in Kenya.

Azimio added that not long ago, during the Maandamano marches, 75 people were allegedly killed when certain police officers chose to fire live bullets into the peaceful crowds.

The coalition called on the state to press charges against IG Koome and Bungei, for failing to protect peaceful protesters.

“We also demand that the Director of Public Prosecution bring charges against Koome, Bungei, and their officers for the murders of Rex and the 75,” it said.

Azimio stated that despite the publicly recorded crimes, the murders of the 75 victims have yet to be investigated, and the perpetrators have not been brought to justice.

“We have not forgotten and we will never forget.”