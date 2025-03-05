Ndindi Nyoro loses budget committee chairmanship

At least five Members of Parliament linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lost their parliament committee’s’ leadership in a move announced by the ruling coalition. It came days after the purge at the Senate that targeted at least five chairpersons of departmental committees allied to Gachagua.

In the changes moved by National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, at least five Gachagua-leaning MPs wererelegated to members of the services and facilities committee concerned with catering services for the legislators.

They include Githunguri legislator Gathoni Wamuchomba, who has been chairing the constitution implementation oversight committee, Roysambu MP Mwafrika Augustine Kamande who skipped President William Ruto’s Sunday service in his constituency, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, who has been in the lands committee and Mumias East MP Peter Salasya.

Others who fell from glory and downgraded to less powerful House committees include Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, who is now a member from being a chairperson of the trade committee, Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, Juja MP George Koimburi, and Kajiado North lawmaker Onesmus Ngogoyo. Ngogoyo protested the move.

They were all moved to the Parliamentary broadcasting and library committee.

Others who were axed include Runyenjes MP Eric Karemba, Manyatta legislator John Mukunji, Mejja Donk Gathiru of Embakasi Central, who were moved to the constitution implementation oversight committee from more powerful committees.

Mwala MP Vincent Kawaya, who chaired his last session as the chairperson of the national assembly energy committee on Wednesday, was also moved to ostensibly create some space for the ODM MPs who are warming up for the seat under the broad-based arrangement.

Although he has maintained his membership of the budget and appropriations committee, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who has been breathing hot and cold since the impeachment of former DP Gachagua, is expected to cede ground for an ODM member, with at least five chairperson slots and four vice chairperson positions reserved for the opposition.

In the looming changes, Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi is set to take over the budget committee chair role, Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali is warming up for the trade committee chairperson seat formerly occupied by Gakuya, Kilifi South legislator Ken Chonga is set for the labor committee, taking over the reins from Karemba while Nominated MP Irene Mayaka will take charge of the regional integration committee as Seme MP Dr. James Nyikal prepares to assume the chairmanship of the health committee.

The election of the chairpersons of the committees is expected to begin on Thursday and conclude Wednesday next week