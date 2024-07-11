fbpx
    Azziad Denies Rumors Of Paris Olympics 2024 Involvement

    Andrew Walyaula
    Azziad Nasenya has refuted rumors that she is part of Kenya’s delegation to the Paris Olympics 2024.

    The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

    Azziad clarified that her involvement with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports was solely related to the Creative Technical Committee of the Talanta Hela Council.

    “I was selected and mandated to represent the younger population in the Creatives Technical Committee,” she stated.

    “However, the committee was disbanded in June 2023. I’ve not been involved since.”

    The council was headed by Daniel Ndambuki, also known as Churchill.

    The radio presenter also addressed claims regarding her travels to Dubai and other destinations, emphasizing that the Kenyan government did not finance these trips.

    “I want to make it clear that my travels to Dubai and other places have been financed by myself, clients, or family, and never, as claimed, by the Government of Kenya,” she asserted.

    She responded to allegations that she traveled to Dubai using funds meant for renovating stadiums, explaining that the trip was funded by a client for whom she was shooting a #VisitDubai campaign.

    The TikToker applauded the recent protests by Gen Z, calling them a success.

    “As a Gen Z, I am proud of all that we have accomplished in addressing government accountability in the last few days. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones while we fought for the future of our country,” she said.

     

    Azziad Denies Rumors Of Paris Olympics 2024 Involvement

     

