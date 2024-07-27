Close Menu
    Badminton Schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics

    The badminton tournaments will run from July 25 to August 10, 2024.

    This detailed schedule includes all the stages of the badminton tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics, from the group stages through to the finals, covering all categories: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

    Here’s a detailed breakdown of the schedule:

    Group Stage

    Thursday, July 25

    • Men’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
    • Women’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
    • Men’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
    • Women’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
    • Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches

    Friday, July 26

    • Men’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
    • Women’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
    • Men’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
    • Women’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
    • Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches

    Saturday, July 27

    • Men’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
    • Women’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
    • Men’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
    • Women’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
    • Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches

    Round of 16

    Sunday, July 28

    • Men’s Singles: Round of 16
    • Women’s Singles: Round of 16
    • Men’s Doubles: Round of 16
    • Women’s Doubles: Round of 16
    • Mixed Doubles: Round of 16

    Monday, July 29

    • Men’s Singles: Round of 16
    • Women’s Singles: Round of 16
    • Men’s Doubles: Round of 16
    • Women’s Doubles: Round of 16
    • Mixed Doubles: Round of 16

    Quarter-Finals

    Tuesday, July 30

    • Men’s Singles: Quarter-Finals
    • Women’s Singles: Quarter-Finals
    • Men’s Doubles: Quarter-Finals
    • Women’s Doubles: Quarter-Finals
    • Mixed Doubles: Quarter-Finals

    Wednesday, July 31

    • Men’s Singles: Quarter-Finals
    • Women’s Singles: Quarter-Finals
    • Men’s Doubles: Quarter-Finals
    • Women’s Doubles: Quarter-Finals
    • Mixed Doubles: Quarter-Finals

    Semi-Finals

    Thursday, August 1

    • Men’s Singles: Semi-Finals
    • Women’s Singles: Semi-Finals
    • Men’s Doubles: Semi-Finals
    • Women’s Doubles: Semi-Finals
    • Mixed Doubles: Semi-Finals

    Friday, August 2

    • Men’s Singles: Semi-Finals
    • Women’s Singles: Semi-Finals
    • Men’s Doubles: Semi-Finals
    • Women’s Doubles: Semi-Finals
    • Mixed Doubles: Semi-Finals

    Finals

    Saturday, August 3

    • Men’s Singles: Final
    • Women’s Singles: Final
    • Men’s Doubles: Final
    • Women’s Doubles: Final
    • Mixed Doubles: Final

    Sunday, August 4

    • Men’s Singles: Final
    • Women’s Singles: Final
    • Men’s Doubles: Final
    • Women’s Doubles: Final
    • Mixed Doubles: Final

    Venue:

    • Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

     

