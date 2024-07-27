Badminton Schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics

The badminton tournaments will run from July 25 to August 10, 2024.

This detailed schedule includes all the stages of the badminton tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics, from the group stages through to the finals, covering all categories: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the schedule:

Group Stage

Thursday, July 25

Men’s Singles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Women’s Singles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Men’s Doubles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Women’s Doubles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches

Friday, July 26

Men’s Singles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Women’s Singles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Men’s Doubles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Women’s Doubles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches

Saturday, July 27

Men’s Singles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Women’s Singles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Men’s Doubles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Women’s Doubles : Group Stage Matches

: Group Stage Matches Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches

Round of 16

Sunday, July 28

Men’s Singles : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Women’s Singles : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Men’s Doubles : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Women’s Doubles : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Mixed Doubles: Round of 16

Monday, July 29

Men’s Singles : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Women’s Singles : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Men’s Doubles : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Women’s Doubles : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Mixed Doubles: Round of 16

Quarter-Finals

Tuesday, July 30

Men’s Singles : Quarter-Finals

: Quarter-Finals Women’s Singles : Quarter-Finals

: Quarter-Finals Men’s Doubles : Quarter-Finals

: Quarter-Finals Women’s Doubles : Quarter-Finals

: Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles: Quarter-Finals

Wednesday, July 31

Men’s Singles : Quarter-Finals

: Quarter-Finals Women’s Singles : Quarter-Finals

: Quarter-Finals Men’s Doubles : Quarter-Finals

: Quarter-Finals Women’s Doubles : Quarter-Finals

: Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles: Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Thursday, August 1

Men’s Singles : Semi-Finals

: Semi-Finals Women’s Singles : Semi-Finals

: Semi-Finals Men’s Doubles : Semi-Finals

: Semi-Finals Women’s Doubles : Semi-Finals

: Semi-Finals Mixed Doubles: Semi-Finals

Friday, August 2

Men’s Singles : Semi-Finals

: Semi-Finals Women’s Singles : Semi-Finals

: Semi-Finals Men’s Doubles : Semi-Finals

: Semi-Finals Women’s Doubles : Semi-Finals

: Semi-Finals Mixed Doubles: Semi-Finals

Finals

Saturday, August 3

Men’s Singles : Final

: Final Women’s Singles : Final

: Final Men’s Doubles : Final

: Final Women’s Doubles : Final

: Final Mixed Doubles: Final

Sunday, August 4

Men’s Singles : Final

: Final Women’s Singles : Final

: Final Men’s Doubles : Final

: Final Women’s Doubles : Final

: Final Mixed Doubles: Final

Venue: