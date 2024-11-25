Bamboo Recounts Meeting Sean “Diddy” Combs

Renowned Kenyan rapper Simon Kimani, popularly known as Bamboo, has shared details of a past encounter with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Speaking during an interview on Obina TV, Bamboo revealed that he met the hip-hop mogul through his then-manager, who had connections to Tony Anthony, a close associate of Diddy.

Bamboo recalled visiting Diddy’s studio, famously called “Daddy’s House,” where he briefly interacted with Anthony and Diddy.

“The guy [Anthony] leans over to me and says, ‘Look, I’m taking you up to meet with Diddy. You’re a cool guy, I like your music, you’ve got talent,’” Bamboo recounted.

However, Bamboo also mentioned a cryptic comment from Anthony that he only understood later, suggesting he wanted to distance himself from certain practices, which Bamboo later associated with discussions about sexuality.

The interaction was brief, with Diddy making a short appearance before Bamboo left. “It didn’t go anything beyond that,” Bamboo clarified.

Bamboo was one of Kenya’s most celebrated rappers during his prime, dominating the airwaves with a string of hit songs. His track Usilete Compe became an anthem, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the Kenyan hip-hop scene.

However, after years of fame, Bamboo stepped away from the spotlight, leaving fans wondering about his whereabouts. The mystery surrounding his life lingered until July 2022, when his sister, singer Victoria Kimani, shed light on his current pursuits during an Instagram Q&A session.

When asked if she had any plans to collaborate with her brother, Victoria revealed that Bamboo had taken a new path in life. “No. My brother is a pastor now,” she shared.

Diddy’s Legal Troubles and Cease-and-Desist Order

While Bamboo reflected on his encounter, Diddy has been in the headlines for his ongoing legal battles and controversies. Currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Diddy faces charges of human trafficking and racketeering. Despite two denied bail requests, he is awaiting a third hearing.

Amid his legal troubles, Diddy reportedly issued a cease-and-desist order regarding a new documentary centered on his former protégé, Shyne, born Jamal Barrow. The film explores Shyne’s life, including his infamous 1999 nightclub shooting case, which also implicated Diddy.

Sources claim Diddy is not trying to block the documentary but wants to ensure the narrative is factual. The cease-and-desist follows allegations from Shyne that he took the fall for Diddy during the incident that injured three people. Shyne served eight years in prison, while Diddy was acquitted.

In the documentary, Shyne alleges that Diddy “sacrificed” him by encouraging witnesses to testify against him, a claim Diddy’s representatives have strongly denied. “Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s allegations,” they stated, emphasizing Diddy’s consistent claims of innocence.

The documentary, released on November 18, chronicles Shyne’s journey from a rapper to a politician in Belize. Since his release from prison, Shyne has embraced religion, becoming an Orthodox Jew, and returned to Belize, where he reconnected with his father, a former prime minister.

Reflecting on his conviction, Shyne told The Post that he felt a sense of loyalty, saying, “I grew up [being told] to not get my friends in trouble. And that’s what it really boiled down to, integrity about character.”