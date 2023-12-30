Frank Ocean Becomes Most Streamed Independent Artist Of All Time

Renowned artist Frank Ocean continues to dominate the streaming landscape, achieving a historic milestone on Spotify.

Despite not releasing a new album in the past seven years, the elusive singer has surpassed an impressive 14 billion streams on the popular music platform, solidifying his status as the most-streamed independent artist to date.

This remarkable accomplishment was reported by Frank Ocean Updates, a fan account on Twitter, sparking widespread admiration from fans.

The singer’s ability to maintain such a high streaming count without recent album releases showcases the enduring popularity of his existing catalog.

Fans enthusiastically celebrated this achievement in the comments, with many speculating about the possibility of a new album from Frank Ocean in the coming year.

Some pointed out the intriguing pattern of his previous album releases, noting that he dropped projects in 2012 and 2016, suggesting a potential release in 2024.

While Frank Ocean has kept a low profile in terms of new releases, he recently offered a glimpse into his creative process. Earlier this month, he shared snippets of new music on social media, demonstrating his musical prowess and teasing fans with a potential return to the spotlight.

In one studio clip, Ocean was seen enjoying a collaborative session with Olaolu Slawn’s son, Beau. The footage transitioned to the artist enthusiastically vibing to his latest creation, featuring his signature harmonies set against warm production.

Adding to the excitement, Frank Ocean made his acclaimed album “Blonde” available for purchase on vinyl through his official website. Fans eager to own this collector’s item, complete with a foldout for lyrics and a separate album poster, can acquire it for $65.

While anticipation for a new album remains high, Frank Ocean has occasionally teased fans with unreleased material. In November, he shared a snippet of an unnamed track, offering a glimpse into his introspective and melodic style.

Frank Ocean’s last studio album, “Blonde,” was released in 2016, followed by singles “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020.