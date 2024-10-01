Bar Attendant Killed in Fight at Workplace in Busia

Police in Butula, Busia County are investigating the murder of a bar attendant at her workplace in an altercation.

The woman was stabbed in the throat and died on the spot, police and witnesses said.

It is not clear what triggered the fight between the woman and a reveler, police said.

A team that visited the scene on Sunday morning said they established that Metrine Simiyu, 28 had attended to customers at Joy Valley Bar when a dispute arose between her and one a reveler.

It was then the assailant picked up a sharp object and stabbed the woman in the throat causing a deep cut.

Witnesses said the woman fell on the floor bleeding profusely.

She succumbed to the injuries minutes later.

Police said her body was moved to the local Busia County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

The assailant is said to have escaped the scene minutes later.

Efforts were being made to trace and arrest him, police said.

Elsewhere in Kendubay, Homabay, a man aged 75 died by suicide.

Police who visited the scene said Abdul Wadud, 75 had hanged himself inside his house using a rope while all doors were locked from inside.

It was established that the deceased had been having domestic wrangles with his brother over the management of their late father’s property.

The motive of the incident is however yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.