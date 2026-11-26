A 51-year-old barber was found dead in a pool of blood in Mukuyu area, Murang’a County, in a suspected murder incident.

The body of Emphantus Kahuria Mwangi was discovered on November 25, behind Carnation Hotel near Mukuyu Market, following a report made to police by Maragi Location Assistant Chief Kangethe.

Police officers who visited the scene found the victim lying on his back in a pool of blood.

The deceased had a deep cut on his head, with no other visible injuries reported.

Investigators also found a loaf of bread and a ripe pawpaw fruit, believed to have been among the items he was carrying before the attack, lying damaged on the ground near the body, suggesting a possible struggle before his death.

Mwangi, who worked as a barber within Mukuyu Market, is believed to have been heading home at an unknown time during the night when he was attacked. His residence is reportedly about 500 meters from where his body was discovered.

The scene was processed and documented by Crime Scene Investigation officers from Murang’a before the body was moved to Murang’a Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Meanwhile, a woman was charged in court over allegations of conspiring to steal and attempting to steal an iPhone 17 Pro Max valued at Sh173,000 at Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Nairobi.

According to the charge sheet, Grace Achieng, allegedly committed the offences on November 23, 2026, at the hospital, located in South B, Makadara Sub-County, Nairobi County, alongside other individuals who have not been brought before the court.

In the first count, Achieng is accused of conspiring with others to commit a felony, namely stealing a blue iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB), valued at Sh173,000, belonging to Generations Tech Zone Nairobi.

The charge is contrary to the law on conspiracy to commit a felony.

In the second count, she faces a charge of attempted stealing, contrary to Section 268(1), as read with Section 389 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution alleges that she attempted to steal the same mobile phone, which was the property of Generations Tech Zone Nairobi.

Achieng also faces a third count of personation, contrary to Section 382 of the Penal Code.

Court records indicate that Achieng was arrested on November 24, 2026, and was in custody as of November 25, 2026.

She pleaded not guilty and was granted a cash bail of Sh300,000.