Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after collapsing at training

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was taken to hospital after collapsing as he watched the club’s second team train on Friday.

The 40-year-old had been unwell with a virus and missed the pre-match news conference on Tuesday prior to Bayern’s Champions League game against Arsenal.

The former Manchester City and Belgium defender was subsequently on the touchline for the match on Wednesday.

Reports in Germany say Kompany is in a stable condition in hospital.

“Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday,” said a statement from the Bundesliga club.

“The first-team head coach was watching the second string’s session.

“Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations in hospital and will remain under medical care.

“His coaching staff will oversee training and match activities until further notice.”

Bayern’s next game is against Freiburg in the German top flight on Sunday.

“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure his speedy recovery,” said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

“Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs.

“His coaching team, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery.”

Aaron Danks, one of Kompany’s assistants, took the pre-match news conference for Bayern before the Arsenal game.

German football journalist Taufig Khalil told BBC Radio 5 Live that Kompany had been “suffering with the virus for about a week”.

He added: “The thing started last weekend on Saturday against Leipzig, and that’s the first time we saw Vincent Kompany [when] he didn’t look very well.

“He didn’t do the press conference after, and Max Eberl told us that he’s suffering with a virus.

“Everybody was really surprised that Vincent Kompany was standing there with his black jacket in the pouring rain of Munich on Wednesday night against Arsenal. Everybody expected Aaron Danks to be there.

“The problem was that maybe you couldn’t bench Vincent Kompany, the game was too important for him.

“Bayern Munich just told us that he’s in stable conditions. There was a helicopter involved in the whole thing, which landed on the training ground at Bayern Munich, but he was not brought into the hospital by helicopter. They brought him with a medical car and he will be now there.”

‘Get well soon, Vinny’

Kompany left his role as Burnley manager to take over at Bayern in May 2024, succeeding current England manager Thomas Tuchel.

He had won the Championship with Burnley in 2022-23 and, despite the Clarets being relegated from the Premier League under him the following season, Kompany was appointed by the Bundesliga club.

He has led Bayern to the German top-flight title in the past two seasons and reached the 2025-26 Champions League semi-finals before being beaten by eventual winners Paris St-Germain.

Kompany spent 11 years at Manchester City as a player, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

“Everyone at Manchester City is wishing a speedy recovery to our former captain and club legend, Vincent Kompany,” said City in a post on social media. “Get well soon, Vinny.”

“Everyone here at Burnley FC sends our best wishes to Vincent and we wish him a speedy recovery,” said a Burnley statement.

By BBC Sports