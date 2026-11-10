Beach handball: Kenya suffers double defeat in Dakar 

It was a difficult opening day for Team Kenya in the women’s beach handball competition at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games after suffering two defeats in their Group B matches at Saly Beach West on Monday.

Kenya began its campaign against South American side Uruguay but struggled to match their opponents, going down 2–0 in straight sets, 20–10 and 22–12.

The Kenyan youngsters then returned to the court for their second fixture against France, but were again unable to find a winning formula, suffering another 2–0 defeat.

The results leave Kenya with plenty of work to do as they seek to revive their campaign in a competition featuring eight nations, divided into two preliminary groups.

The beach handball competition, which runs until November 13, is being staged at Saly Beach West, with teams battling through the preliminary rounds to secure places in the knockout stages.

Kenya will have another opportunity to get their campaign back on track on Tuesday when they take on hosts Senegal in their final preliminary group match.

The encounter will be crucial for the Kenyan side as they look to finish the group stage strongly and keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds alive.

Senegal, meanwhile, will enjoy home support as they seek to make an impression in front of their supporters at the Games.