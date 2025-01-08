Bears to interview Pete Carroll; Mike McCarthy request denied

The Chicago Bears were denied an interview with Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy but will sit down with longtime NFL coach Pete Carroll on Thursday, according to pair of ESPN reports on Tuesday.

Carroll, 73, won a Super Bowl during his 14-year tenure with Seattle and has the most wins of any Seahawks coach (137). He also set the record for most playoff appearances (10) and wins (10) in franchise history. Carroll served as an adviser this season after stepping down following the 2023 campaign.

Carroll also guided the New York Jets (1994) and New England Patriots (1997-99) and has a 170-120-1 record as an NFL head coach. He excelled in the college ranks, winning two national championships at Southern California during his nine-year tenure and finishing with a 97-19 record. Carroll is one of only three coaches to win both a Super Bowl and a college national championship. As for McCarthy, his deal expires Wednesday with the Cowboys having exclusive negotiating rights through Jan. 14.

McCarthy, 61, completed his fifth season at the helm with Dallas missing the playoffs at 7-10. He is 49-35 in the regular season and 1-3 in the postseason. McCarthy — who will meet with owner Jerry Jones this week — has said he wants to remain with Dallas after missing the playoffs for the first time since his first season in 2020. The Bears have made formal requests to interview a number of current NFL assistants.

