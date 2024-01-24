Algeria Parts Ways with Coach Belmadi After Disappointing AFCON Exit

Algeria has decided to part ways with coach Djamel Belmadi, following the team’s disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The shocking 1-0 loss to Mauritania on Tuesday led to the 2019 champions finishing at the bottom of Group D, marking another setback after their group-stage elimination in the 2021 finals.

Walid Sadi, the president of Algeria’s football federation, announced the amicable agreement to dissolve the association with Belmadi. Expressing gratitude for Belmadi’s contributions, Sadi wished him success in his future endeavors. The president acknowledged the bitter conclusion of their tournament and issued an apology to the national team’s fans and the Algerian people, emphasizing the federation’s efforts to create optimal conditions for player success.

Belmadi, who took charge of the Desert Foxes in August 2018 and secured a contract extension until 2026 just a year ago, faced challenges following Algeria’s triumph in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Despite a remarkable 35-match unbeaten run and clinching the Afcon title, their subsequent performances disappointed, resulting in early exits from the 2021 finals and the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Sadi acknowledged the need for a significant overhaul to restore Algeria’s standing both continentally and internationally. He promised a “real revolution” to rectify past mistakes, aiming to rejuvenate Algerian football with the goal of achieving brilliance and victories. The president outlined the commitment to correcting the course and revitalizing the team for future competitions.