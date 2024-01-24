Ghana Fires Head Coach Chris Hughton after Africa Cup of Nations Exit

Ghana has parted ways with head coach Chris Hughton in the aftermath of the Black Stars’ exit from the Africa Cup of Nations group stage. The Ghana Football Association confirmed this decision following the team’s disappointing performance in Group B, where they secured only two points from three matches. The slim chance of advancing as one of the top four third-placed teams was dashed after Mauritania surprisingly defeated Algeria.

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect.https://t.co/MjDiKZZfPV — 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) January 23, 2024

In an official statement, the Ghana Football Association announced the immediate removal of Chris Hughton from his role as the head coach, expressing the intention to outline a roadmap for the future direction of the Black Stars in the coming days. The federation also disbanded the entire technical team, including backroom staff members such as George Boateng, Richard Kingston, and Didi Dramani.

Chris Hughton, a 65-year-old former manager of Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, took charge of the national team in February 2023 after serving as the federation’s technical advisor in the previous year. Despite his efforts, Ghana faced a disappointing Nations Cup campaign, starting with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and a 2-2 draw against Egypt. The crucial final group match against Mozambique ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving Ghana in third place with two points.

Hughton, whose father was Ghanaian, expressed disappointment over the team’s inability to secure victories, citing defensive lapses and an overall failure to meet expectations. The decision to relieve him of his duties came after a series of critical moments, including an incident where an unhappy supporter confronted him in the team hotel after the Cape Verde defeat, and subsequent verbal abuse from Ghanaian supporters and journalists following the draw with Mozambique.

The Ghana Football Association now faces the task of charting a new course for the Black Stars, with plans to communicate the future direction of the team in the coming days.