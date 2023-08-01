Belgian Jailed for 12 Years After Pleading Guilty to Assaulting Man

A Belgian man who admitted to beating up another man alleging that he had allegedly sexually assaulted someone close to him, was Tuesday sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Quackelben Lieven Johan, 76, pleaded guilty to assaulting Ronald Asumbo and occasioned him actual bodily harm on July 27 at around 2 pm along Market Street in Nairobi.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi while sentencing the accused noted that he was a first offender.

She said what he did was wrong and he should not have done it. Shitubi gave him an option of a Sh200,000 fine.

“I have considered the mitigation and noted that you are a first offender. I sentence to a jail term of 12 months or pay a fine of Sh200,000 in default,” she ruled.

The Court heard that on the fateful day at 2pm, Johan approached Asumbo and hit him with his fist on his neck and ear alleging that he had raped somebody close to him.

The prosecution said the incident happened at a beauty shop at Loita plaza within Nairobi.

Asumbo sustained injuries.

A medical report was produced in court as evidence. The prosecution said they had no previous records on the accused.

In mitigation, Johan said he has health issues.

“Your honour its true i assaulted the complainant but I don’t want to be remembered as someone who has hit someone. I am very old,” Johan said.

He was given 14 days to appeal the ruling.

