Bern Nadette Stanis, an American actress and author, has amassed a net worth of $6 million. Best known for her iconic role as Thelma Evans on the CBS sitcom Good Times, Stanis is a beloved figure in television history. In addition to her acting career, she has authored several books, including Situations 101: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly, showcasing her multifaceted talent.

Bern Nadette Stanis Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth December 22, 1953 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Actress and Author

Early Life

Born Bernadette Stanislaus on December 22, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, Bern Nadette Stanis grew up in a close-knit family as one of five children. She attended Erasmus Hall High School, where her love for the arts flourished. Stanis also competed in beauty pageants, earning the title of Miss Brooklyn and later becoming the first runner-up in the Miss New York State pageant.

Her academic journey took a promising turn when she was accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School, one of the top performing arts conservatories in the world. However, Stanis left Juilliard during her sophomore year when she landed the breakthrough role of Thelma Evans on Good Times.

Career

Bern Nadette Stanis’ portrayal of Thelma Evans, the smart and strong-willed daughter of Florida and James Evans, catapulted her to fame. Good Times aired from February 1974 to August 1979, becoming one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1970s. Stanis’ performance resonated with audiences, and her role as Thelma became a cultural touchstone, symbolizing the aspirations of young African American women during the era.

Following the success of Good Times, Stanis continued to build her career with guest appearances on various television shows, including The Love Boat, What’s Happening Now?, The Cosby Show, The Parent ‘Hood, and Girlfriends. She also starred in several commercials, notably for AT&T and Nationwide Insurance, and appeared in promotional spots on The One Network, often referencing or parodying her Good Times character.

In 2016, Stanis shared her personal and professional journey on Centric’s show Being, giving fans a deeper glimpse into her life. In 2019, she returned to the spotlight in the ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Good Times, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Beyond television, Stanis has appeared in films such as No Regrets, The Big Shot, N-Secure, and 36 Hour Layover.

Literary Career

Stanis has also made a name for herself as an author. Her books, which include Situations 101: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly, Situations 101: Finances, and The Last Night, offer readers insights into life, relationships, and personal growth. Additionally, she wrote a collection of poetry titled For Men Only, showcasing her artistic expression beyond acting.

Personal Life

Throughout her life, Bern Nadette Stanis has experienced a number of personal milestones. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Fauntleroy, in 1974, but the couple divorced in 1978. A year later, she married Darnell Johnson, a Brooklyn nightclub owner, but this marriage also ended in divorce.

Stanis’ third marriage was to Terrence Redd, a mechanical engineer, and together they welcomed their daughter, Dior Ravel, in 1982. After her divorce from Redd, she married Kevin Fontana, with whom she has another daughter, Brittany Rose. Today, Stanis resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where she continues to engage with her fans and pursue her creative endeavors.

Bern Nadette Stanis Net Worth

