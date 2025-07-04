Bernie Taupin Siblings: Getting to Know Tony and Kit Taupin

Bernie Taupin, born Bernard John Taupin on May 22, 1950, in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, England, is a renowned English lyricist, poet, singer, and visual artist.

He is best known for his long-standing songwriting partnership with Elton John, which began in 1967 and has become one of the most successful collaborations in music history.

Raised in a rural farmhouse with no electricity until he was five, Taupin grew up in a family of French ancestry, with his father, Robert Taupin, working as a farmer and his mother, Daphne, employed as a nanny.

Taupin’s early life was marked by financial struggles and a lack of academic inclination, but he displayed a natural talent for creative writing, influenced by his mother’s background in French literature.

This passion for writing led him to answer an advertisement in the New Musical Express placed by Liberty Records, where he met Elton John, sparking a creative partnership that would shape popular music for decades.

Beyond his work with John, Taupin has collaborated with artists like Alice Cooper, Heart, and Rod Stewart, released solo albums, published poetry collections, and pursued visual art, with his works exhibited globally.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bernie grew up with two brothers, Tony Taupin and Kit Taupin, as the middle child in his family.

Unfortunately, information about Tony and Kit is limited, as they have largely remained out of the public eye compared to their famous brother.

Career

Taupin’s career is defined by his extraordinary collaboration with Elton John, which began when both responded to the same 1967 Liberty Records advertisement seeking new songwriters.

Taupin, then 17, submitted poems that caught the attention of John, who was struggling to write lyrics.

Their partnership developed a unique process where Taupin wrote lyrics independently, and John set them to music, often without further collaboration.

Also Read: Chris Stapleton Siblings: All About Melanie Brooke and Herbert Joseph Stapleton III

This method produced iconic songs like “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “Crocodile Rock,” and “Candle in the Wind,” contributing to over 35 gold and 25 platinum albums.

Their work spans more than 30 albums, with hits like “I’m Still Standing,” “Sad Songs,” and “Candle in the Wind 1997,” the latter being the best-selling single of all time, with over 33 million copies sold.

Taupin briefly worked with other artists in the late 1970s but returned to being John’s primary lyricist by the 1980s.

Beyond John, he wrote for artists like Alice Cooper and Heart, and formed the band Farm Dogs, releasing two albums in the 1990s.

Taupin also ventured into solo projects, including a 1971 spoken-word album, Taupin, and poetry collections like The Devil at High Noon (1991).

His visual art, inspired by his lyrics, has been exhibited worldwide, and he has supported charitable causes, including AIDS research and animal welfare.

In 2023, he published a memoir, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me, detailing his creative journey and partnership with John.

Accolades

In 1992, Taupin and Elton John were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognizing their prolific and impactful songwriting.

In 2020, they won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the film Rocketman.

Taupin was honored with the Musical Excellence Award at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, cementing his legacy in music history.

In 2024, he and John received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress, celebrating their enduring influence.

Taupin also earned an Ivor Novello Award for his outstanding contribution to British music.

Additional accolades include a 2006 Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Brokeback Mountain’s “A Love That Won’t Grow Cold,” a 2012 ASCAP Award for Gnomeo & Juliet, and a 2018 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Sherlock Gnomes.

In 2019, he received the Outstanding Career Achievement Award at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, where he credited his wife, Heather, for sparking a career renaissance over the past decade.