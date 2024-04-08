Betty Kyallo’s Flair by Betty Up for Auction Over Rent Arrears

Media personality Betty Kyallo’s Flair by Betty beauty shop is up for auction over rent arrears.

In a public notice published in local dailies, Keysian Auctioneers is set to sell items in the said premises on Wednesday.

According to the notice, some of the items up for sale include three dismantled well shelves, a massage bed stand, two massage beds, a small serve rack, a glass shelf, four big mirrors, towel warmers and dressing tables.

Also on sale will be a binatone microwave, small rolling seats, an office table, 12 barber seats, 3 seats attached with sinks, 9 CCTV cameras, a Huawei router, a small foot massage, a Mac Coffee maker, Hiluck video recorder, one door fridge and others.

The auction will take place at Leakey’s Storage Limited along Lunga-Lunga road in Nairobi.

Betty opened her first Flair by Betty outlet in 2018 after a bitter fallout with former bestie Susan Kaittany. The two co-owned Posh Palace, a high-end beauty spa and salon.

Last year, the former news anchor launched a luxury barber studio in Meru Town called After Shave By Flair.