Beyoncé And Jay-Z Celebrate Daughter Blue Ivy At ‘Mufasa’ Premiere Amid Legal Controversy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z proudly supported their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, at the premiere of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King in Hollywood on Monday. The family made a striking appearance at the Dolby Theatre, with the music power couple cheering as their 12-year-old posed solo on the red carpet.

Videos shared by entertainment outlets captured the proud parents beaming and clapping for Blue Ivy, who dazzled in a metallic gold dress.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, was also present, seen adjusting her granddaughter’s gown before the photographers’ flashes.

In an Instagram post, Beyoncé gushed about Blue Ivy, praising her voice-acting role in the film.

“My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder,” she wrote.

The family’s joyful outing followed a serious controversy involving Jay-Z. Just a day earlier, the rapper was named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault at an MTV VMAs afterparty in 2000.

Jay-Z, who has denied the “heinous” allegations, expressed his heartbreak over the impact on his family, especially his children. In a statement, he said, “Children should not have to endure such cruelty at their young age.”

