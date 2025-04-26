Diddy lawyers argue ‘swinger lifestyle’ not a crime ahead of trial

Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs appear to have offered a preview of his legal defence in his sex trafficking case, arguing that the rapper led the “lifestyle” of a “swinger” and was not a criminal.

At a hearing in New York on Friday – a little more than a week before his trial – his attorneys told the court that the rap mogul thought it was “appropriate” to have multiple sex partners, including sex workers, because it is “common”.

Federal prosecutors also revealed to the court on Friday that they’d offered Mr Combs a plea deal, which he rejected.

The trial of Mr Combs, one of the most successful rappers and music moguls in the US, is due to begin with jury selection on 5 May.

The charges against him include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

“There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common,” Mr Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo argued at the Manhattan courthouse on Friday, US media reported.

“Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common,” he added.

During the hearing, Mr Combs, 55, was seen solemnly listening to proceedings and whispering and passing notes to his lawyers.

He smiled to one of his sons who was present in wood-panelled courtroom.

It also emerged on Friday that Mr Combs had rejected a plea deal with prosecutors. The terms of the deal were not shared with reporters.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the team is entitled to cite his lifestyle in their defence arguments, but that they cannot cite other examples of prominent swingers, or anyone who is alleged have hired sex workers.

The judge also ruled that prosecutors are allowed to show at trial the video of Mr Combs physically attacking his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, at a hotel in 2016.

Mr Combs’ lawyers do not deny that he is the one seen kicking and dragging Ms Ventura through a hallway, but argue that the video is “deceptive”.

They argue that the footage, which was broadcast by CNN last year, was sped up and presented out of sequence. They had sought to have the tape blocked from being admitted as evidence.

Two witnesses are poised to testify about the video’s authenticity, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also asked the judge to allow testimony from one alleged victim who plans to describe a “medical procedure” that she underwent in connection with the sex trafficking allegations.

The judge did not immediately rule on the motion. Prosecutors did not present more details about the alleged medical procedure.

They also are seeking permission to show the jury footage from a sexual encounter involving Mr Combs. They said that the video should not be shown to the public because it is “extremely sensitive”.

Mr Combs is accused in a racketeering and sex trafficking scheme where he allegedly hosted elaborate “Freak Offs” in which his victims were coerced into sexual performances. His lawyers argue that the experiences were consensual.

His trial is expected to last up to ten weeks, and will take place in New York City. It is expected to be open to the public, but not livestreamed.

Opening statements are scheduled be begin on 12 May.

