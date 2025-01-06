Biden Bans Offshore Drilling Across Vast Area of US

US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on offshore oil and gas drilling along most of America’s coastline, weeks before Donald Trump takes office.

The ban announced by Biden covers the entire Atlantic coast and eastern Gulf of Mexico, as well as the Pacific coast off California, Oregon and Washington and a section of the Bering Sea off Alaska.

It is the latest in a string of last-minute climate policy actions by the Biden administration ahead of Trump’s return to the White House.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to “unleash” domestic fossil fuel production in a bid to lower gas costs, despite the US already seeing record high extraction rates.

Biden said in a statement: “My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs.

“It is not worth the risks.”

Trump has pledged to reverse Biden’s conservation and climate change policies when he takes office later this month. However the new ban does not have an end date and could be difficult for the Republican to overturn.

Biden is taking the action under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act of 1953, which allows presidents to withdraw areas from mineral leasing and drilling.

The law, however, does not grant them the legal authority to overturn prior bans, according to a 2019 court ruling.

Trump himself used the law to ban sales of offshore drilling rights in the eastern Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida until 2032. Biden’s decision will protect the same area with no expiry date.

The ban covers more than 625 million acres (253 million hectares) of waters.

After it was reported last week that Biden would issue the ban, Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the move “a disgraceful decision”.

She said it was “designed to exact political revenge on the American people who gave President Trump a mandate to increase drilling and lower gas prices”.

Environmental groups, however, welcomed the decision.

Joseph Gordon, from conservation organisation Oceana, said: “This is an epic ocean victory.

“Our treasured coastal communities are now safeguarded for future generations.”

