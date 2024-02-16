Biden, Jill to Host Ruto and Rachel for a State Visit in May 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto for a State Visit to the United States on May 23, 2024.

White House said the upcoming visit will mark the 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations and will celebrate a partnership that is delivering for the people of the United States and Kenya.

“The visit will strengthen our shared commitment to advance peace and security, expand our economic ties, and stand together in defense of democratic values,” a statement said on Friday February 16.

The leaders will discuss ways to bolster our cooperation in areas including people-to-people ties, trade and investment, technological innovation, climate and clean energy, health, and security.

“The visit will affirm our strategic partnership with Kenya and further the vision set forth at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit: African leadership is essential to addressing global priorities.”

Since his election, Ruto has leaned to West as opposed to his predecessor who balanced between the Western and East.