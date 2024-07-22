Biden not Capable of Being President, Trump Says

In the last few moments, Donald Trump has reacted to Joe Biden’s decision to pull out, posting on his platform Truth Social: “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve – and never was!”

“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t,” he writes.

“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Despite dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Biden will stay on as president until the November election

Biden said although he’s dropping out of the presidential race, he’s not stepping down as US president and will stay in the White House for the final six months of his term.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” he writes.

As a reminder, the US presidential election is on 5 November – the winner serves four years.

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said today shows President Joe Biden is a “true patriot and great American”.

In a post on X, external, he says: “Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he’s a truly amazing human being.

“His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.”

By BBC News