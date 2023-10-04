US President Biden Thanks Ruto for Leading Haiti Peace Mission

US President Joe Biden spoke with President William Ruto and thanked him for answering Haiti’s call to serve as the lead nation of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

The White House said the heads of state welcomed the successful vote at the United Nations Security Council that authorized the MSS to bring relief to the people of Haiti, who have suffered for far too long at the hands of violent criminals.

Biden also congratulated Ruto for hosting the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit and expressed appreciation for the U.S.-Kenya strategic partnership, which is founded on a pursuit of shared solutions to global challenges.

According to the White House, they also discussed additional opportunities to promote regional security and mutual prosperity by spurring new investments, jobs, and sustainable growth.l

On Tuesday, Ruto welcomed the council’s decision saying Kenya will “not fail the people of Haiti”.

“We express our determination that this mission will provide a different footprint in the history of interventions in Haiti and emphasise that it is aimed solely at providing an appropriate environment for the leadership, both political and civil society sectors to usher in stability, development and democratic governance, through a political framework owned by the people of Haiti,” he said.

“The resolution marks an important moment in the history of global multilateralism, as we engage international collective action that places human security and dignity at the same level as state security and sovereignty and enables the nations of the world to discharge a collective moral duty of securing justice and security for all peoples of all nations.”

The mission will not deploy until at least three months from now.

This is to allow countries pool funds and other resources.

The US has already pledged $100 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...