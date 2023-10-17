Biden to Visit Israel as Rocket Attacks Continue and Gaza Crisis Grows

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday to be briefed on its plans for war against Hamas militants, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Monday night.

Blinken made the announcement following a lengthy meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that “minimises civilian casualties”, the US says.

Hamas says it fired a “barrage of rockets” at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv – with sirens sending lawmakers to bomb shelters.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths says the health system and hospitals in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip are “collapsing”.

The Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza has been hit by an air strike – the extent of the damage is unclear.

Israel’s military has updated the number of people it believes are being held hostage in Gaza – up from 155 to 199.

Rishi Sunak says at least six British people were among those killed by the initial Hamas attack, and 10 remain missing.

Elsewhere, a 21-year-old Israeli hostage appeared in a video released by Hamas on Monday.

Mia Schem’s family confirmed to ABC News that she is the person who is speaking in the 78-second video.

It was not known when the video was filmed.

Schem’s family was slated to hold a news conference Tuesday morning local time.

Israeli Defense Forces and the Shin Bet said they killed the head of the Shura Council of Hamas, Osama al-Mazini, in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF added that it is now attacking military targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory.

A spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health told reporters at a news conference Monday that 2,778 people have been killed and 9,938 injured.

Dr. Ashraf Aqudra added that 371 families have been killed.

Authorities said they have registered about 1,200 reports of missing people under the rubble of houses, including about 500 children.

“We call on the international community to urgently intervene to send the medical relief teams and equipment to help clear the massive rubble and save the lives that can be saved,” Aqudra said.

At least 1,400 people have died and 3,400 others have been injured in Israel after the militants Hamas launched an attack on October 7, Israeli authorities said.

In Gaza, at least 2,778 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes from Israel with another 9,938 more injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, with those numbers expected to climb.

Tensions are high with the prospect of ground war and evacuation orders for Gaza after the Israel Defense Forces called for “all residents of Gaza City to evacuate their homes” and “move south for their protection” early Friday, saying residents should move “and settle in the area south of the Gaza River.”

The announcement was made, according to the IDF, because it plans to “operate significantly in Gaza City in the coming days” and wanted “to avoid harming civilians.”

By Agencies

