Bill Burr Sibling: Meet Robert Burr Who is a Celebrated Actor

Bill Burr is an American comedian, actor, writer and podcaster known for his stand-up comedy specials and roles in TV shows like Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian.

He has released multiple acclaimed specials, including Paper Tiger which received a Grammy nomination.

Burr co-created and voiced the lead character in the Netflix animated series F Is for Family (2015–2021).

He has also appeared in films like The King of Staten Island and made his directorial debut with the comedy Old Dads.

Burr has hosted the Monday Morning Podcast since 2007 and co-founded the All Things Comedy network in 2012.

Siblings

Bill has one sibling, a brother named Robert Burr.

Robert was an actor known for roles in films like The Seven-Ups and TV shows like The ABC Afternoon Playbreak and Out on a Limb.

He made his Broadway debut in 1951 as a chorus member in the musical The Cradle Will Rock.

Robert played many famous Shakespearean roles on stage, including Hamlet, Coriolanus, Titus Andronicus, King John, King Lear and Henry IV.

In 1964, he famously stepped in to play Hamlet on Broadway when Richard Burton was ill, earning a standing ovation.

He also played Claudius in a 1975 production of Hamlet alongside Sam Waterston and John Lithgow.

In addition to stage work, he appeared in films like The Possession of Joel Delaney opposite Shirley MacLaine in 1972.

Career

Burr began his stand-up career in 1992, performing 300 shows a year early on.

He worked odd jobs, such as assisting at a dentist’s office and construction work, before focusing on comedy.

Burr’s early success came from his ability to write jokes and perform them onstage, which he continued to do for the first ten years of his career.

His breakthrough moment came in 2006 when he delivered a 12-minute improvised rant against a hostile Philadelphia audience, earning him a legendary status in the stand-up comedy world.

This moment, along with other viral performances, helped establish him as a prominent comedian.

He has since released several successful comedy specials and appeared in various TV shows and films.

In 2007, Burr launched the Monday Morning Podcast, which has become one of the most popular comedy podcasts.

This led to the creation of the All Things Comedy network and digital studio in 2012, which he co-founded with comedian Al Madrigal.

The network has grown to become the largest collective of comedy podcasts in the world.

Awards and recognitions

Burr has received several notable awards and accolades throughout his career.

He received a Grammy Award nomination for his stand-up comedy special, Paper Tiger, in 2019.

Additionally, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on the dark comedy series, Immoral Compass, in 2021.

In 2017, Rolling Stone ranked Burr at No. 17 on their list of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.

He was also considered a serious contender for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The King of Staten Island in 2020, garnering positive reviews and several nominations from critics’ groups.

Burr was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his work on Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass in 2022.

Personal life

Burr has been married to actress and producer Nia Renée Hill since 2013.

The couple met through their work in comedy, with Nia working as a talent coordinator on Chappelle’s Show in 2003 and Bill appearing as a guest on the show in 2004.

They dated for nearly a decade before getting married in 2013.

Nia and Bill have two children together – a daughter named Lola, born in January 2017, and a son born in June 2020 whose name has not been publicly revealed.

Nia has been very supportive of Bill’s comedy career, even making occasional appearances on his podcast.

In September 2020, Nia tweeted that their daughter Lola expressed interest in following in her father’s footsteps as a comedian, saying “I wanna tell jokes too!” after Bill told her he was going out to perform.

However, Nia has also noted that Lola has a more combative personality compared to her own more low-key demeanor as a child.