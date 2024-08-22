Bill Clinton Reminds DNC He’s Actually Younger than Trump

Former President Bill Clinton reminded the crowd at the 2024 Democratic National Convention that he’s younger than Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump while drawing a comparison between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The 42nd president brought more star power to the week. His speech came just days after his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, shared a powerful message at the DNC. Other presidential appearances this week included President Joe Biden and the Obamas, who headlined the second night of the DNC.

How old is Bill Clinton?

Clinton is 78 years old. On the DNC stage Wednesday, he said he celebrated his birthday this week.

“Two days ago, I turned 78. The oldest man in my family of four generations and the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I’m still younger than Donald Trump,” he said jokingly.

Clinton was born on August 19, 1946, in Hope, Arkansas.

The former president took office at the end of the Cold War, serving from 1993 to 2001. His White House biography mentions he was the first baby-boomer generation president. He was also the first Democratic president since Franklin D. Roosevelt to win a second term.